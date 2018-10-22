Free eco event will help Falkirk firms go green

Local businesses that want to improve their green credentials can gain training and staff certification at a special free event.

A team of experts, guest speakers and business advisers have been brought together by Business Gateway Falkirk to help businesses find out how going green can save them money.

Those attending the free event will have access to Resource Efficient Scotland’s Green Champion Planning Modules in one day. The course, which has already been completed by over 1000 professionals across Scotland, will help organisations by providing knowledge, tried and tested techniques, best practice examples and information about available funding.

So whether you want to save energy, reduce waste or recycle better, this workshop will teach you how to make your workplace greener and more profitable.

The Green Champions event takes place at The Falkirk Stadium, third floor, on Thursday (October 25) from 9.30 a.m to 4 p.m.

Carron Smith of Business Gateway Falkirk said: “It’s becoming increasingly important for every enterprise, regardless of size, to manage and improve their environmental performance.

“It’s essential therefore that business owners and their management team recognise how to deal with the challenges facing them in this area, including rising energy, water and raw materials costs as well as consumer pressure.

“This event in conjunction with Resource Efficient Scotland, will give local businesses a real insight into the changing resource landscape and how implementing certain measures can save money, grow profits and increase competitive advantage.”

To reserve a place visit www.bgateway.com/events or call 01324 808 266. Booking is essential.