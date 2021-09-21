Forth Valley Sensory Centre energy saving initiative nominated for award

The Camelon-based organisation was included in the Climate Conscious category of the Scottish Charity Awards due to the success of its project, which has helped participants cut their energy bills during the pandemic.

FVSC’s initiative also secured new heating systems, warmer home payments and even new windows for several deaf and blind people who were struggling to heat their homes and pay their bills.

Monica Lennon, Labour MSP for Central Scotland, visited Forth Valley Sensory Centre as part of Climate Fringe Week. Contributed.

Monica Lennon, Scottish Labour MSP for Central Scotland and spokeswoman for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, visited as part of Climate Fringe Week.

Ms Lennon said: “Forth Valley Sensory Centre is a brilliant community hub where people with visual or hearing loss can access quality services and advice, and I’m delighted this includes action on the climate emergency.

“The communication needs of people with sensory loss are often overlooked, and that needs to change.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.