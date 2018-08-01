Flooding causes damage at more Falkirk flats

Occupants of Breton Court and Corentin Court in Falkirk are the latest to have complained to the council about flooding damaging their homes.

Last week The Falkirk Herald told how those living on the upper floors of Parkfoot Court witnessed water streaming down the inside and outside of their properties after a mains pipe burst.

Residents and tenants at the nearby Breton and Corentin blocks were quick to get in touch to report further incidents of flooding which the local authority has now confirmed were the results of water supplies being turned off and on to allow for work on sprinkler systems to be carried out.

Hugh McMillan (79), who has lived on Breton Court’s 13th floor for ten months, said: “The water has now gone down to the 12th floor. The water mark extends out 4ft from the door to the wall and the paper is starting to split.”

The family of a 95-year-old Corentin Court resident also told how they chose to place the pensioner temporarily in a nursing home after a flood reached her seventh floor home.

A council spokeswoman said: “All reported problems have been responded to as soon as reported. Temporary containment to a tank leak at Breton Court remains, as both tanks in the block have leaks. We are currently assessing the best permanent solution and will look to implement this as soon as possible.”