Flood warnings issued as rush hour thunderstorms hit Falkirk area this morning
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert – which is in place from 1pm today – warning thunderstorms may cause some disruption and damage to infrastructure during Monday morning.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that some communities become temporarily cut off by flooded roads.
"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. There is also a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
“Seek shelter if possible. When you hear thunder you are already within range of where the next ground flash may occur, lightning can strike as far as ten miles away from the centre of a storm.”
