Flood warnings issued as rush hour thunderstorms hit Falkirk area this morning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Flood warnings and a yellow weather alert have been issued as rain and thunderstorms hit the Falkirk area.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert – which is in place from 1pm today – warning thunderstorms may cause some disruption and damage to infrastructure during Monday morning.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that some communities become temporarily cut off by flooded roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. There is also a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

“Seek shelter if possible. When you hear thunder you are already within range of where the next ground flash may occur, lightning can strike as far as ten miles away from the centre of a storm.”