Statutory notices and letters from Falkirk Council will be delivered to around 10,000 properties which will be affected by the GFPS. This will include those that benefit from a reduction in flood risk, land that will have flood defences constructed on them, or land that will be affected temporarily to construct the defences.

This means that a notice will be issued to every person, business and organisation whose land or property will be affected by the flood scheme in Grangemouth, Wholeflats, Glensburgh, Langlees, Carron, Carronshore and Camelon (Stirling Road).

The statutory notification period begins on May 9 and lasts until June 16.

Scheme notification is a requirement of the Flood Risk Management (Scotland) Act 2009.

At the same time the notices are issued a series of documents including scheme drawings, the schedule of scheme operations and the Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) will be made available for viewing. These documents will be published on the GFPS website and will also be available to view at the council’s office in the Falkirk Stadium.

Councillor Bryan Deakin, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for climate change, said: “This is a key milestone for the project. It is vital that everyone who receives the scheme notification letter and notice, reads them carefully to make sure they are aware of what is happening and how they can make comment or objections.”

Following the publication of the scheme notice, objections can be submitted to all or part of the proposed flood protection scheme.

All valid objections will be considered by Falkirk Council, before it makes its decision on how to proceed with the scheme.