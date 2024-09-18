Falkirk to host its first ever climate festival at the home of the Kelpies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk will host its first climate festival on next weekend at Helix Park – home of the world famous Kelpies – as part of Scotland's Climate Week events.

The free event, which takes place on Saturday, September 28, is designed to engage with the local community in tackling climate change and getting involved with local groups active in the sustainability space.

Organised by Falkirk Council and a number of local groups, the festival will feature a variety of family-friendly activities, interactive stalls, and hands-on experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors will have the chance to enjoy a fun and educational day out.

Falkirk's first ever climate festival will take place at Helix Park - the home of the world famous Kelpies - next weekend (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Some of the activities on the day include an energy and climate change stall where people can learn more about energy use and climate change through interactive displays and discussions.

There will also be sustainable transport cycle rides around Helix Park, as well as nature walks and pond dipping in collaboration with Forth Environment Links (FEL) and The Conservation Volunteers (TCV).

Waste management will be a key theme at the festival and visitors can take part in the Litter Lotto and recycling tours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Brian Deacon, Falkirk Council spokesperson for climate change, said: “The Falkirk Climate Festival is a fantastic opportunity for our communities to come together and take meaningful steps towards a more sustainable future.

“By participating in these events, we can all learn more about how to reduce our impact on the environment and contribute to the fight against climate change.”

The festival is part of a larger approach to raising awareness about climate change and sustainability across the Falkirk area.