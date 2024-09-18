Falkirk to host its first ever climate festival at the home of the Kelpies
The free event, which takes place on Saturday, September 28, is designed to engage with the local community in tackling climate change and getting involved with local groups active in the sustainability space.
Organised by Falkirk Council and a number of local groups, the festival will feature a variety of family-friendly activities, interactive stalls, and hands-on experiences.
Visitors will have the chance to enjoy a fun and educational day out.
Some of the activities on the day include an energy and climate change stall where people can learn more about energy use and climate change through interactive displays and discussions.
There will also be sustainable transport cycle rides around Helix Park, as well as nature walks and pond dipping in collaboration with Forth Environment Links (FEL) and The Conservation Volunteers (TCV).
Waste management will be a key theme at the festival and visitors can take part in the Litter Lotto and recycling tours.
Councillor Brian Deacon, Falkirk Council spokesperson for climate change, said: “The Falkirk Climate Festival is a fantastic opportunity for our communities to come together and take meaningful steps towards a more sustainable future.
“By participating in these events, we can all learn more about how to reduce our impact on the environment and contribute to the fight against climate change.”
The festival is part of a larger approach to raising awareness about climate change and sustainability across the Falkirk area.
