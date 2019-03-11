Falkirk’s Active Hub helps MSP get on his e-bike

Falkirk Active Travel Hub has helped more than 4000 people get on their bikes since it opened at 203 High Street, Falkirk, just over a year ago.

The hub has welcomed over 1600 people through its doors since February 2018, delivering over 180 events, advice and support sessions to over 2300 people.

The Hub offers a free e-bike lending library – “You still need to pedal, so you get a workout without being totally puffed out,” said one convert.

Falkirk MSP and transport minister Michael Matheson, who visited the Hub on its first birthday, revealed it inspired him to buy his own e-bike.

Cycling, running or walking, the Hub team can help you plan safe routes across the district – they know where to find great cycle paths and short cuts.