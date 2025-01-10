Falkirk residents urged to take part in national charity's annual spring clean

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A call has been issued for more than 50,000 people who love Scotland to get involved in a litter pick this spring.

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful aims to beat its total of 45,000 participants in 2024 and inspire more than 50,000 people to work together to tackle the country’s litter emergency.

This year’s Spring Clean takes place from March 21 to April 21 and people from all over Scotland are being encouraged to get involved, build community links and make a positive impact on the streets, parks, rivers and beaches we all care about.

Barry Fisher, KSB chief Executive at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Our data clearly shows the extent of the litter issue we are facing across the country. However, we also know there is a massive appetite for positive actions: more than 80% of people agree they want to see increased action to clean up litter in their communities.

Keep Scotland Beautiful is urging people to get involved in this year's event (Picture: Submitted)

“Last year’s Spring Clean was, as always, a huge success, with more than 45,000 people taking part in every local authority area across the country.

“We know how much desire there is for a litter free Scotland, and with this year being our 25th anniversary as a Scottish charity, we are setting our ambitions high, and encouraging everyone to get involved and play a part in making this the biggest, best and most impactful Spring Clean yet.”

For young people across the country who want to get involved, the Litter League will be returning this year, beginning the week before on March 17 and running until April 21.

Schools, nurseries and other youth groups across the country are encouraged to take part and compete for Spring Clean glory.

Last year businesses big and small across the country took part in Spring Clean and are once again being encouraged to get involved and organise litter picks and support their communities and employees who are passionate about keeping Scotland beautiful.

If you are inspired to take positive action, learn more, access our tools and resources and sign up your event visit: www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/springclean

Visit the Keep Scotland Beautiful website for more information on how to take part in this year’s initiative.

