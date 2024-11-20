Falkirk residents invited to attend public meeting on Freeports and fracking
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Salvo Freeport Campaign group will be holding a public meeting in Westfield Park Community Centre, Westfield Street, Falkirk from 1.30pm to 3.30pm on Sunday, November 24.
The meeting will include discussions on issues like the new Forth Green Freeport, the future of Grangemouth refinery, Falkirk’s Growth Deal and fracking.
Organisers stated: “We would appreciate if you would come along , listen to what is being discussed and attendees thoughts and reaction to what is the biggest corporate takeover Scotland has ever witnessed.”
