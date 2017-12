Office premises in Falkirk will now be used for residential purposes after permission was given to change their use.

Falkirk Council planning department received an application from Mr J Butt, of Alnwickhill, Drive, Edinburgh to alter and convert the property at 206 Grahams Road, above Jim Allan’s Motorcycles and Kebabish takeaway, to form four flats earlier in the year and permission was granted on December 5.