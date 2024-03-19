Falkirk nature group looking for new blood to help local wildlife prosper
Involved in a wide range of activities, the Falkirk group supports the protection of wildlife throughout the local area and members meet throughout the year in Falkirk Trinity Church, coordinating local free wildlife walks and arranging talks on a multitude of topics including climate change and local developments which might affect local wildlife.
The group is also involved in conservation work within wildlife reserves like Carron Glen near Denny and Carron Dams in Larbert.
A group spokesperson said: “We have local members aged from 18 to 80 and we are open to anyone with a keen interest in nature, local wildlife and conservation issues.
“At the moment the Falkirk group is keen to sign up some additional members to assist with this valuable and enjoyable work.”r area.”
Those who are interested can e-mail [email protected] for more information.