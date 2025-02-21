Falkirk makes it into top ten of Scotland's most 'EV Friendly' commuter towns

Falkirk has charged into the top ten list of Scotland’s most electric car friendly commuter towns.

A new study conducted by Zenith, an independent leasing, fleet management and vehicle outsourcing business, has revealed the most EV-friendly commuter towns in Scotland, with Falkirk currently placed at number seven on the list – just below Arbroath and above Inverurie – which is topped by Inverkeithing.

A Zenith spokesperson said: “To find the most EV-friendly commuter towns, the study ranked each town on three factors – the number of public charger destinations per 5000 people, the percentage of rapid charging (43kw+) or ultra rapid charging (100kw+) available at these destinations, and if EV charging was available outside at least one of the town’s train stations.

“To change behaviours, we need to make electric vehicles more accessible to everyday users. This starts with the public charging network. According to Government data, the number of charge points across the UK has increased by 49 per cent since 2023.”