Falkirk East MSP claims she has found a potential buyer for Grangemouth's soon to close refinery
PetroIneos this week confirmed it intends to close the refinery at Grangemouth at some point between April and June next year to allow it to transition into an import and export only facility.
However, the SNP MSP stated publicly there was a potential buyer in North America waiting in the wings, but she could not reveal the name of the would-be saviour because she had signed an NDA – a non-disclosure agreement.
She told The Falkirk Herald: “I absolutely cannot give you the name. What I can say is I have engaged directly with the potential buyer and based on my enquiries I believe this to be a serious bid.
“I will be doing everything in my power to try and make progress.”
