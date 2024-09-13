Falkirk East MSP claims she has found a potential buyer for Grangemouth's soon to close refinery

By James Trimble
Published 13th Sep 2024, 10:29 BST
Grangemouth refinery – and around 400 jobs – could be saved according to Falkirk East MSP Michelle Thomson after she claimed to have “engaged directly” with a potential buyer for the facility.

PetroIneos this week confirmed it intends to close the refinery at Grangemouth at some point between April and June next year to allow it to transition into an import and export only facility.

However, the SNP MSP stated publicly there was a potential buyer in North America waiting in the wings, but she could not reveal the name of the would-be saviour because she had signed an NDA – a non-disclosure agreement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She told The Falkirk Herald: “I absolutely cannot give you the name. What I can say is I have engaged directly with the potential buyer and based on my enquiries I believe this to be a serious bid.

“I will be doing everything in my power to try and make progress.”

Related topics:Michelle ThomsonGrangemouthFalkirk East

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice