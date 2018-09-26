Falkirk district gardeners reap rewards at annual ceremony

Green-fingered Falkirk district residents who entered an annual garden competition have been rewarded for all of their hard work.

The ceremony, run and sponsored by Falkirk Council’s housing and development services, took place at Grangemouth Town Hall on Wednesday, September 12 when invited guests received special acknowledgement after months of effort.

This plot won Ivy Ewing the Best Wildlife Garden award

The tenants and residents named as winners for Best Garden Design were: Allan MacIntosh, of Larbert; Sally MacDonald, of Airth; and Larrisa Turnbull, of Bainsford.

The award for Best Wildlife Garden went to Mr and Mrs Connell, from Banknock, and Ivy Ewing, of California.

Langlees man Andrew Stone and Thomas Williamson, of Bonnybridge, both took home the Clean and Tidy title. Elsewhere, residents of Broad Street in Denny were crowned as the winners of Best Communal Garden.

To add to their delight, each winner received a £50 gift voucher from Torwood Garden Centre, which also sponsored the competition. The ceremony was also used as an opportunity to show volunteers just how much their efforts are appreciated. Certificates were handed over to all registered tenants’ and residents’ associations and sub groups in the area.

To find out more information about volunteering in housing services or local tenants’ and residents’ groups in the region, visit www.falkirk.gov.uk/services/homes-property/council-housing/customer-involvement/ or call 01324 506070.