Falkirk district businesses urged to get involved in Pass it On sustainability initiative

Falkirk district firms are being encouraged to take part in a Pass it On initiative designed to give unwanted items to those who will use them.

The mass declutter, launched by Zero Waste Scotland, will take place from March 9-17.

Items can include anything from books and stationery to furniture and tools.

To launch the campaign, Edinburgh Zoo’s Green Team welcomed a large donation with many items being passed on by the Highland Wildlife Park.

Catherine Bozec, consumer campaigns manager at Zero Waste Scotland, said: “Passing an item on after a declutter can help good causes, as well as reducing the number of items ending up as waste.

“Having a good clear out reminds us what we really need instead of buying more and this helps to preserve natural resources.

“Edinburgh Zoo is the perfect example of an organisation that benefits from many of the things that businesses and individuals would likely throw away.”

Gemma Mudie, head of sustainability at Edinburgh Zoo, said: “As a wildlife conservation charity, our goal is to connect people with nature and protect species from extinction and we know this is only possible when we’re also working to protect the environment.

“Sustainability is very important to us and, as well as welcoming donations of items we can use to make enrichment for our animals, we also work with a number of other charities and partners to ensure that nothing in good condition goes to waste.”

Visit www.passitonweek.com for more information.