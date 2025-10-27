Falkirk Council takes a deep dive into £92 million flood protection scheme

An updated report on the Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme – the largest flood project in Scotland –will be presented to councillors next month.

Council to discuss next steps for Scotland’s largest flood protection scheme

The report, which will be presented at the meeting of the executive on November 6, sets out how the project is progressing through the statutory notification process and asks councillors to approve the next stage of the design work.

If approved, Falkirk Council would contribute 20 per cent – some £400,000 – from its Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) programme, with the remaining 80 per cent, around £1.6 million, to be sought from the Scottish Government.

The Grange Burn in Grangemouth is just one of the watercourses that could benefit from the creation of the Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme (Picture: Submitted)

The scheme is designed to protect around 2760 homes and 1200 businesses in Grangemouth and surrounding communities from flooding caused by rivers and the sea.

It will also protect critical national infrastructure such as the Port of Grangemouth, major roads, energy facilities and industrial sites that support thousands of jobs and contribute significantly to Scotland’s economy.

A joint taskforce, chaired by the Scottish Government and Falkirk Council, has reviewed how the project could be delivered in phases that are both affordable and effective.

It recommends starting with the River Carron corridor, where new defences can be built in self-contained sections to reduce flood risk to hundreds of homes and small businesses.

Paul Kettrick, Falkirk Council head of investment, assets and climate, said: “This project is designed to protect homes, businesses and infrastructure from future flood risk.

"By progressing the next stage of detailed design work now, we can keep momentum, manage costs, and be ready to move quickly once statutory approvals and funding are in place.

“If approved, the Taskforce’s phased approach gives us a realistic and affordable route to start delivering improved flood resilience for local communities while continuing to work with the Scottish Government on longer-term investment.”

If funding and permissions are secured, the first phase of construction could start in 2028 and take around three years to complete, with an estimated total cost of £92.5 million.

The overall scheme would then continue in further stages as funding allows.

