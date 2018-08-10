Falkirk Council recycling centre hours could change to tackle fly-tipping problem

Recycling centre opening hours could change in an attempt to tackle fly tipping.

Members of the scrutiny panel at Falkirk Council have been looking into illegal dumping on public ground.

Concerns have been raised that opening hours at council recycling centres doesn’t benefit everyone and could be deterring some residents from disposing of their waste properly.

READ MORE: Falkirk councillor says residents need to be educated about fly tipping

The local authority also need to save £60 million in its budget over the next three years.

Councillor Niall Coleman said: “In order to close the gap in the budget and prevent fly tipping, opening hours for for recycling centres could be changed.”

You might also be interested in:

Appeals after wilful fire raising and vandalism in Bo’ness

Police stations for sale in Camelon and Bo’ness

Recycling centres at Roughmute and Kinneil Kerse are open from 8am until 8pm April to September and from 9am until 6pm October to March.