Falkirk Council projects giving nature a helping hand across the district

Falkirk Council has helped deliver 11 new projects which are designed to help local wildlife while improving the community's green spaces.

Boosted by £348,000 from the Scottish Government’s Nature Restoration Fund (NRF), the projects at locations across the council have help to restore nature, enhance nature networks and improve biodiversity.

Some of the projects to benefit from the cash boost include the spaces for nature and nature networks initiative, which connects urban green spaces to create a nature-friendly network.

Delivered in partnership with Greenspace Scotland, 14 sites have been enhanced with wildflowers, trees, and other plants that support local wildlife. Community activities have also taught residents about sustainable practices. The goal was to build a network of green areas that benefits both nature and people

Rannoch Park is just one of the areas to have felt the benefit of the funding (Picture: Submitted)

Another project, Climate Forth: Rannoch Park, has seen the Grangemouth public park go through a major transformation with the first phase creating wetlands, woodlands, and meadows full of nectar-rich plants, along with new seating areas and a community orchard.

These changes will make the park a thriving space for wildlife while giving locals a beautiful, climate-friendly place to enjoy

The cash has also helped out with invasive species control at Avonglen Wildlife Site on Bantaskine Estate, allowing the council to tackled the problem of non-native plants harming local ecosystems by crowding out native species.

Removing them has helped to restore natural woodland habitats, improving biodiversity and protecting the local environment.

Falkirk Council has partnered with groups like Greenspace Scotland and the Green Action Trust, along with local volunteers, to make these projects a reality, but community involvement is also key to restoring habitats and creating a healthier environment for everyone.

Councillor Paul Garner, deputy leader of Falkirk Council, said: “Our community is at the heart of these Nature Restoration Fund projects. With the help of local volunteers and partners, we’re building green spaces that support our wildlife and enhance the lives of residents.

“These projects are part of Falkirk Council’s larger effort to protect the environment, enhance biodiversity and fight climate change. By creating habitats and removing harmful species, the council is helping to create a healthier, greener future for the area.”