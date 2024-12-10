Falkirk Council planners not given a chance to decide fate of two-chalet 'Gypsy/Traveller' site proposal

A proposal to create a traveller site in the Falkirk area put before local authority planners for their approval has now been taken off the table.

Brian Whyte lodged an application with Falkirk Council on July 12, which was validated on September 19, to change the use of land to the north west of Polmonthill Cottage, Avondale Road, Polmont to form a “Gypsy/Traveller Site” with two chalets, an amenity block and a polytunnel.

The proposal was listed to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers, however, it was withdrawn by the applicant on Monday, December 9.

Last December Valerie Forrest lodged a retrospective planning application with the council to change the use of vacant brownfield land to the east of Avonside House, Reddoch Road, Polmont to create a six-pitch traveller site.

The proposal, which includes proposals for boundary fencing, a central parking/turning area, drainage infrastructure and three sheds, is still awaiting a decision from planners.