Falkirk Council looking to remove air quality management status as emissions in Grangemouth reduce

The local authority is proposing to remove the Air Quality Management Area (AQMA) status from the Grangemouth area as sulphur dioxide(SO2) levels consistently meet guidelines.

SO2 is a by product created by the oil refining process in the town and, according to a recent report, the AQMA put in place to monitor the levels of SO2 is not required because the air quality in the Grangemouth has improved in recent years. Falkirk Council has a duty under the Local Air Quality Management (LAQM) process to regularly review and assess air quality in the interest of public health.

If a local authority finds any places where the Scottish Government’s air quality objectives are not likely to be achieved, it must declare an AQMA there. This area could be just one or two streets, or it could be much bigger.

As a result of the improvement in the air quality in Grangemouth, Falkirk Council is proposing to revoke the AQMA for the area.

Sulphur dioxide emissions in the Grangemouth area have supposedly decreased in recent years (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The report states: “Falkirk Council submitted a proposal for the revocation of the Grangemouth Air Quality Management Area to the Scottish Government in November 2023 under the Environment Act 1995.

"The Air Quality Management Area is declared for exceedances of the 15-minute objective for concentrations of sulphur dioxide. Recent monitoring has shown a sustained improvement in concentrations over recent years and a drop in the number of exceedances.

"Plant improvement at the Grangemouth industrial facilities have reduced harmful emissions and Falkirk Council and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency consider that a proposal for revocation is appropriate.

“The assessment produced a new dispersion model for emissions of common pollutants and found that exceedances of the 15-minute objective were limited to very

specific areas, mostly within the area of the industrial facilities themselves, and particularly only under exceptional operating procedures associated with

tail gas flaring.

"The results of the dispersion model showed the pattern of air pollutant dispersion was changed compared to previous modelling exercises due to the changes in the operation of the facilities, addition of new emissions information not previously available, and the improvements in technology associated with emissions abatement.

"Despite all of this, the potential for isolated incidences of future exceedances cannot be ruled out. This assessment supports the revocation of the AQMA and suggests that monitoring continue at the existing locations.”