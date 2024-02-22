Falkirk Council lodge final demolition plans for Grangemouth industrial building
The council’s head of invest lodged an certificate of lawful use application on Monday, February 19 to partially demolish the industrial unit at 28 Abbotsinch Road, Grangemouth.
This followed on from the prior notification of demolition for the property which was submitted on February 7.
Demolition of a building is generally not classed as "development” and therefore planning permission is not usually required for such an undertaking. However, the demolition of certain buildings sometimes needs approval from the local planning authority beforehand – this gives local authorities the opportunity to regulate
the demolition and minimise any impact on local amenity.
The new application will be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than April 18.
In the past the building earmarked for demolition, located in the Abbotsinch Industrial Estate, has been home to Alchemy Drinks Ltd and Inspired Catering by Alchemy Ltd.