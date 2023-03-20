Falkirk Council crews mucked in together for busy weekend of litter clean ups

Workers were out in force at the Falkirk Wheel roundabout to Mariner Centre, Glasgow Road in Camelon, Nethermains Road in Denny, Beancross Road in Grangemouth and New Hallglen Road in Hallglen, clearing roadside litter carelessly discarded by motorists.

Crews had previously been out on Saturday, march 11 and filled 60 black bin bags full of waste material in just five hours after cleaning areas in Merchiston, Grangemouth and Carronshore.

Councillor Iain Sinclair, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for climate change said: “I want to thank everyone, including our own workforce, for taking part in the KSB Spring Clean initiative and helping to keep our neighbourhoods clean and safe for everyone.”

Falkirk Council crews have filled more bags of rubbish following another weekend clean up