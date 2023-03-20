News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Council crews mucked in together for busy weekend of litter clean ups

Roadside clearances of litter took place last weekend as part of Falkirk Council’s ongoing work to support Keep Scotland Beautiful (KSB) Spring Clean campaign.

By James Trimble
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:30 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 11:30 GMT

Workers were out in force at the Falkirk Wheel roundabout to Mariner Centre, Glasgow Road in Camelon, Nethermains Road in Denny, Beancross Road in Grangemouth and New Hallglen Road in Hallglen, clearing roadside litter carelessly discarded by motorists.

Crews had previously been out on Saturday, march 11 and filled 60 black bin bags full of waste material in just five hours after cleaning areas in Merchiston, Grangemouth and Carronshore.

Councillor Iain Sinclair, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for climate change said: “I want to thank everyone, including our own workforce, for taking part in the KSB Spring Clean initiative and helping to keep our neighbourhoods clean and safe for everyone.”

Falkirk Council crews have filled more bags of rubbish following another weekend clean up
Community groups and individuals can support the KSB campaign by signing up online and can request equipment to help with litter clearance from Falkirk Council.

Falkirk CouncilKeep Scotland BeautifulGrangemouthCommunity groups