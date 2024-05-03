Watch more of our videos on Shots!

LitterLotto along with Keep Scotland Beautiful has joined forces with Falkirk Council to promote the new lottery where one lucky local winner will be selected at random to win £100 every month.

As well as the monthly Falkirk cash prize, entrants are entered into the weekly UK-wide LitterLotto £1000 prize pot.

All you have to do is download the app, take photos of litter they pick up, and submit them.

Launching the Litter Lotto app are Councillor Bryan Deakin and local residents Clare Gibson, left and Caitlin Duncan. Pic: Falkirk Council

The more times you enter, the more chances you have to win.

Councillor Bryan Deakin, Falkirk Council's spokesperson for Climate Change, is asking residents and visitors to download the free LitterLotto app and become part of the solution to ridding the streets of unsightly litter.

He said: "LitterLotto is a new and innovative way to encourage the residents and visitors of Falkirk to bin their litter responsibly. The less litter on our street the better. I know our residents take great pride in our area and this scheme will help to encourage more responsible litter disposal habits that should last a lifetime."

Barry Fisher, chief executive at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with LitterLotto and Falkirk Council to bring this innovative app to Falkirk to promote behavioural change in a fun and rewarding way. This is yet another positive step towards tackling the nationwide litter emergency.”

To take part, residents must be 18 or over and need to download the free LitterLotto app onto a mobile phone.

Enter the monthly prize draw by using the app’s camera function, then upload photos of you binning litter into council street bins located on streets and paths etc, but not household recycling bins.