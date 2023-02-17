Falkirk Council ask residents for ideas on how it can help address climate change
The local authority is asking people to fill in a survey which is designed to help it address any negative impact its services are having on the environment.
By James Trimble
A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Your survey answers will help us to make sure the things we do to help to address climate change do not have unreasonable negative effects on people or the local environment, and are as beneficial as possible to people and the local environment.”
