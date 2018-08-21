Falkirk cleans up in the litter stakes

Falkirk swept the board in the cleanliness stakes after a recent audit.

It monitored everything from littering, weeds, graffiti and fly posting, and allows comparisons to be drawn with similar towns across the country.

In 2018 the good news is that things are getting better.

The review discovered that 95 per cent of areas were of an acceptable standard, an increase from 90 per cent last year.

Litter caused by pedestrians was still the most common and found in 93 per cent of areas, compared to 100 per cent in 2017.

Fast food litter was down from 20 per cent in 2017 to six per cent.

However, no dog fouling was found, compared to one per cent last year and six per cent in 2016.

Alex Fleming, BID manager said, “It is great that, yet again, the town has held its position as the cleanest town in Scotland and we’re delighted to see some of the fantastic improvements this audit focuses on. Weeding, graffiti and fly posting are at an all-time low in the town thanks to our dedicated handyman.

“It’s also encouraging to see the work our town centre litter teams do are making a positive impact year on year with this year’s results being the best, to date.

“Falkirk Delivers can do any number of projects to help ensure the town is an attractive place to live, work, shop and visit and I would implore those who are in our town centre to respect the town centre we all share an either take their litter home or pop it in a bin.”

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for the environment said: “It’s really encouraging to see such a positive report for our town centre especially given the recent difficulties it has faced.

“Litter and fly-tipping is an ongoing problem we are working hard to reduce.”