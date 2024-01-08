Falkirk area pupils asked to cultivate in cramped conditions for charity's Pocket Garden competition

Keep Scotland Beautiful is looking for youngsters to design some miniature marvels of nature for this year’s pocket garden competition.

The environmental charity is inviting nursery and school pupils, aged three to 18, to design a pocket-sized garden which includes the facility to grow food for people, is a haven for wildlife and reuses something.

The 2024 competition has a new theme ‘nature’s engineers’, to inspire pupils’ designs andt shines a light on the incredible homes that animals build, their role in

creating whole ecosystems and how modern green technology is being inspired by natural engineering.

From beehives to bird nests, or air conditioning inspired by termite mounds there is a lot to discover and wonder at in nature.

The designers of the best entries will be invited to build and grow their garden at school before filming or photographing it to be displayed as part of an online interactive

garden in June where people will be able to vote for their favourite.

Last year, the charity received almost 200 entries to the competition from 28 local authority areas with the work of 42 finalists being displayed in a digital showcase.

Eve Keepax, education and learning officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We’re pleased to announce our ninth Pocket Garden Design Competition with it’s new

theme. Nature’s engineers are amazing and we’re excited to see how this theme inspires pupils’ imaginations.

“Schools tell us that their pupils love taking part in this competition and it’s a great way to bring learning for sustainability alive. It’s also a great way for pupils to learn

about how they can be part of making Scotland a nature positive place whether they’re interested in bees, beavers, birds or buildings. Educators that are considering

taking part are invited to come along to a ‘Meet the Mentors’ twilight session on 17 January to find out more. You can register for the session here.”

Designs must be submitted via e-mail to [email protected] no later than Friday, February 23