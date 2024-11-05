Falkirk area public park project wins major sustainability title at Beautiful Scotland awards

Grangemouth's Zetland Park Project has been recognised for its environmental efforts and has earnedng the Wright Sustainability title at the 2024 Beautiful Scotland awards.

Falkirk Council earned the award for Zetland Park thanks to its focus on sustainable practices, including horticultural achievements, environmental responsibility, and strong community involvement.

Partnership working between council officers, the Rose Garden Action Group and the Green Action Trust was central to the project’s success, showing the power of working together to create lasting change.

One of the key features of Zetland Park is its rose garden – designed to capture and manage storm water naturally, helping to prevent flooding while also creating a beautiful space for visitors to enjoy, made possible with direct support from the local community.

The sustainability features of the park's rose garden were one of the reasons it captured the award (Picture: Submitted)

Judges from the Beautiful Scotland awards praised this innovative feature, noting how it combines environmental benefits with a welcoming public space.

Zetland Park was also named the overall winner at the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) Awards for Planning in 2023, further cementing its status as a standout example of what can be achieved through careful planning and community collaboration.

Councillor Bryan Deakin, council spokesperson for climate change, said: “Winning the Wright Sustainability award shows our dedication to protecting the environment and highlights the amazing efforts of our community and partners in making Zetland Park a model of sustainability.”

Support for the project came from Friends of Zetland Park, NatureScot, Scotland Loves Local, The Green Action Trust and The Rose Garden Action Group, who have helped create a park which serves both the local community and the environment.