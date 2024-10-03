Falkirk area organisations and schools can tap into £10 million fund to bring trees to town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Future Woodlands Scotland and BP are on a mission to add more trees and green spaces to Scotland’s cities and towns and have £10 million of funding available to help make it happen.

Community groups, local authorities, NGOs, charities and schools are being encouraged to apply for funding of up to £100,000 for projects which aim to deliver more trees and green spaces in urban neighbourhoods and, in turn, are expected to support biodiversity, education, community involvement and job creation.

Scotland’s urban tree cover stands at around 16 per cent, much lower than the EU average of 30.2 per cent, so it is hoped increasing the number of trees in the country's cities and towns will help support the journey to net zero and deliver a wide range of socio-economic benefits.

The programme’s ambition is to support urban projects that contribute to the 3:30:300 rule, where everyone should see three trees from their home, every neighbourhood has a 30 per cent tree canopy and quality green space within 300 metres.

BP project director Tom Hudson joins Clyde Climate Forest director Chris Stark, Future Woodlands Scotland's Shireen Chambers, and Clyde Climate Forest'svilunteer co-ordinator Laura Salvage to promote the Urban Forestry Fund (Picture: Submitted)

Applications from areas which have the fewest trees will be prioritised.

Shireen Chambers, CEO of Future Woodlands Scotland said: “Trees are vital for boosting nature, combating flooding, providing shelter, reducing pollution and improving mental health.

“To ensure our towns and cities are healthy environments to live in, we need to plant and nurture more trees. Our goal is for everyone to benefit from trees, whether through learning about them, actively engaging in their care or simply spending time among them.

“We’re grateful to BP for helping us to realise this ambition through the Urban Forestry Programme. They have supported the regeneration of woodlands in Scotland for more than 20 years and are committed to making a positive impact to restore and enhance biodiversity where people live and work.

“We urge all eligible groups to apply. Big things come from small beginnings and we’re looking for projects of all shapes and sizes. After all, mighty oaks grow from little acorns.”

The Urban Forestry Programme has already funded a fruit and nut tree planting project in the Raploch area of Stirling and in Bannockburn.

Visit the website for more information on how to apply for funding.