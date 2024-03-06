Environmental charity invites Falkirk communities to join nature network

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful (KSB) is calling for more groups to join over 250 collectives which are already part of its Climate and Nature Friendly Communities Network.

Registration closes on April 30 and any group interested in joining, either as a Beautiful Scotland entrant or an It’s Your Neighbourhood group, is invited to attend an online open event on Thursday, March 14 to find out about the benefits, hear from other groups and ask questions.

Both free to take part in, the two initiatives feed into the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) UK-wide Britain in Bloom campaign, and groups will benefit from access to free support and resources, as well as connecting with similar groups across the country.

Keep Scotland Beautiful is looking for Falkirk groups to join its environmental network(Picture: Submitted)

Beautiful Scotland and It’s Your Neighbourhood are part of Keep Scotland Beautiful’s Climate and Nature Friendly Communities Network, the charity’s long-standing environmental improvement initiative which encourages community action and is growing a network of people determined to make a positive difference to their local area.

As well as restoring biodiversity in our communities, groups will be supported, inspired and motivated to spend more time in nature, promoting good physical and mental wellbeing and a shared goal of improving the places we live, work and visit.

Juliette Camburn, KSB’s senior officer for community initiatives, said: “Not only does the work of all our groups make our country a nicer place to visit, live and work, their actions play a huge part in protecting and enhancing biodiversity and in helping to reduce the negative impacts of climate change.

“We have such a vast and varied network of groups sharing their work and tips and, whether you have been helping your community be beautiful for years or are just getting started, come and join us.”

While shrubs, flowers and trees are an important part of an entry, there is also a significant focus on environmental, biodiversity and climate change issues, such as reducing water use, planting for wildlife and recycling, as well as addressing litter, graffiti and improving vacant properties or sites.