Enforcement action at Avondale landfill site

A landfill site in Polmont causing a stink for residents has been served with an enforcement notice by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

A SEPA spokesperson said: “We recently received complaints regarding odours from the Avondale Environmental landfill site.

We have served Avondale with an enforcement notice which requires the operator to improve how it manages sources of odour.”

The announcement comes just a week after Councillor Malcolm Nicol asked SEPA to get involved after complaints from his consituents about health risks associated with living near the site.

The site, located in Avondale Quarry, has been owned by Wigan-based Whitehead Restoration Ltd – part of the property company NPL Group – since October last year, when it acquired a 100 percent shareholding in Avondale Holdings.