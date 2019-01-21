Electric cars will enable Falkirk Council to reduce emissions and cut costs

Falkirk Council has added eight new electric cars to its transport fleet in a bid to become more environmentally friendly and make savings.

The Kia Souls have been leased for three years through the Scottish Government’s Switched on Fleets programme.

The initiative aims to help public sector organisations increase their green credentials by accessing a £2.5m fund to add electric vehicles to their fleets.

The electric cars have zero CO2 emissions and cost around 2 pence per mile to run compared with 10 pence per mile for a petrol equivalent.

Councillor Paul Garner, environment spokesman said: “We have a commitment to reduce harmful CO2 emissions as well as reduce expenditure wherever possible.

“By leasing the electric vehicles we not only make a significant difference in improving our environment we are also helping to reduce costs.”

Fleet manager, Pat Taggart added: “The Switched on Fleet programme provides an affordable way for councils to lease electric vehicles, which would otherwise be too expensive to purchase outright.”