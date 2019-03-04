Early days of work on Falkirk Wheel

Visitors are currently being offered behind the scenes tours at the Falkirk Wheel but 19 years ago it was a different story.

In March 1999 the Secretary of State for Scotland cut the first sod of turf to begin work at lock 31 on the Forth and Clyde Canal and by 2000 construction was well underway.

You may also be interested in:

Why there’s still hope for quality retail life in Falkirk Town Centre

Thug launched brutal attack on teenage girl at train station

Fury as computing exam axed at Larbert High School

Over 1000 people were employed on the project which has been designed to last for at least 120 years.

The Falkirk Wheel was officially opened by HM The Queen in May 2002.