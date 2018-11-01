Dunipace farm homes given go-ahead despite objections

Residents are “disappointed” at Falkirk Council’s decision to allow empty buildings at Burnhouse Farm to be converted into houses.

More than 150 concerned members of the community objected to the development near Dunipace on the grounds of road safety and increased traffic in the area.

But planning permission to transform the derelict buildings into six homes and build four neighbouring new ones was granted at a planning meeting last week.

Tensions over the proposal began in April following the reconstruction of the main farm house with residents arguing the road leading to it was “unfit for purpose”.

Martin Lightbowne, an objector from Croftfoot Farm, said: “I think this is disgusting. We thought the application would be rejected but all of a sudden it was approved.

“It contradicts the local development plan. The houses will not fit in with the area but I am more concerned about the safety of pedestrians.”

Concerns were raised about the condition of the road leading to and from the farm during the debate.

Councillor Jim Blackwood said: “I am not convinced that the road is acceptable even with the upgrade so I would move to refuse the application.”

But other members felt the development would benefit the area.

Councillor Gary Bouse said: “I appreciate what is being said about the road but this looks like a good development in the area.”

Five councillors voted to approve the application while four voted for refusal.