Do you have what it takes to lead Grangemouth towards a greener future?

The search is now on to find the right person to lead the Greener Grangemouth Town Team and help shape the future of the town’s transition.

The chairperson of the team – a voluntary role – will lead a group made up of local community members, businesses and partners working together to shape and support the Greener Grangemouth programme, part of the £100 million Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal.

Greener Grangemouth aims to ensure local people benefit as the town’s industrial cluster transitions away from fossil fuels towards clean energy and low-carbon innovation. As industries adapt, the programme will look to improve local places, health and wellbeing, and skills – with the community helping to lead that change.

The programme is backed by £12 million in funding and aims to improve neighbourhoods and local infrastructure, support community-led projects and organisations, create skills and employment opportunities, promote health and wellbeing and build local capacity for long-term resilience.

The new chairperson will help Grangemouth in its journey to become a net zero town

The Town Team will be at the heart of delivering change, ensuring Grangemouth’s transition to net zero benefits the people who live and work in the town.

Anyone who takes on the mantle of team chairperson will be expected to represent the team locally and nationally, including on the Growth Deal Programme Board, support communication about the programme and help promote its impact, work closely with the programme manager and help shape ideas and highlight opportunities that benefit the community.

Although the chairperson will not make final decisions on funding or projects, they will have a key role in keeping the programme moving, encouraging others to contribute, and championing the team’s work. The role is voluntary, with an expected commitment of around 15 days over the year. Full support and guidance will be provided.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “This is a unique chance to help shape what happens next for Grangemouth. Greener Grangemouth is about real change – not just in the environment, but in people’s lives.

"We are looking for a chair who believes in the town, can bring people together, and wants to help build a greener, healthier future for everyone who lives and works in Grangemouth.”

People who are interested can e-mail [email protected] for more information.

