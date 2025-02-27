Damp shame: Residents at Grangemouth flats suffer roof collapse waiting for council repairs

Residents are about to blow their top over the length of time it has taken Falkirk Council to get round to make vital roofing repairs to their storm damaged block of flats.

Sections of the roof of the bloc at 99 to 128 Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, were ripped off by the strong winds of storm Eowyn last month and residents in the flats have had to put up with strong smells of dampness for a number of weeks.

However, the situation got worse last week.

One resident said: “The roof came off during the storm and bits of roofing have been falling into the close ever since. Last Friday a large bit of the roof from inside the close came down and there are puddles in the close.

A section of the roof at the block of flats collapsed and fell into the close last week (Picture: Submitted)

"The smell of damp and mould is terrible.”

Some of the residents in the block have respiratory problems and it was stated the situation with the roof is not helping their condition.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Following the recent storm, we decanted tenants directly affected by the damage to the roof. Scaffolding has since been erected and we have arranged a site meeting on Thursday, February 27, with the roofing contractor to co-ordinate an emergency repair while the full replacement is planned.

“Due to the type of roof, emergency repairs could not be carried out until scaffolding was in place to ensure safety. We appreciate the patience of our tenants as we work through the necessary steps to complete these repairs safely.”