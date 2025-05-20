Council planners green light 'battery box' energy storage systems all over Falkirk area

Applications to create so called ‘battery boxes’ which export electricity back to the National Grid to help it cope with high demand have been given the go ahead by local authority planners.

AMP Clean Energy lodged a number of applications with Falkirk Council looking to construct “micro energy storage” facilities back in March and all of the applications were granted permission on Friday, May 16.

One of the sites lies to the west units 7 to 11 Abbotsinch Road, Grangemouth.

The planning documents stated the application relates to the development of a 200kW energy storage system, comprising of a fenced concrete plinth, with battery equipment and electricity cabinet.

The application site is within an area of open space, adjacent to an existing electricity compound at Abbotsinch Road.

Similar applications were also granted permission on May 16, including sites at the Helix Park, an area to the south of 4 Central Boulevard, Central Park, Larbert and a site to the east of Unit 2 Tamfourhill Avenue, Falkirk.

A “battery box” is an energy storage system, or ESS, that imports electricity from the local electricity network when demand for electricity is low or when there are high levels of renewable energy available.

It then exports that electricity back to the grid when required during periods of high demand. This provides a solution to the growing need for network flexibility and helps address grid reliability issues prompted by an increase of intermittent – wind and solar – generation of the electricity system.

Each battery box connects into the low voltage (LV) electricity network, this is the lowest and most local point in the distributed system, where there is an increasing demand for electricity with the electrification of transport and heating systems.

Stored electricity from the battery box will be exported and consumed locally.

AMP Clean Energy develops, funds, builds, owns and operates renewable and low carbon energy facilities and flexible power assets across the UK. It has over 225 assets operational and provides service and maintenance to over 1000 customer sites nationwide.

The firm states it is looking to develop over 1250 battery boxes in the UK over the next three years. For reference and has now received planning

consent for over 80 identical schemes across the country.

