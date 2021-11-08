Consultation launched to shape future of Forth Valley reservoirs

Scottish Water has launched an online survey aimed at gauging the views of the increasing number of visitors to Carron Valley Reservoir and North Third Reservoir, near Stirling.

The sites are popular with those who enjoy outdoor activities such as mountain biking, hiking, non-motorised water sports and dog-walking.

Carron Valley supplies approximately 135,000 customers and many key business customers within Forth Valley and the surrounding areas.

Scottish Water has launched a consultation to gauge views on Carron Valley Reservoir as the company is seeking support in the shaping of the site's future. Contributed.

North Third Reservoir is no longer used as a source of drinking water.

Georgina Reid, Scottish Water’s corporate affairs regional manager for the west, said: “It is important we have a clear idea of people’s expectations and how their experience at these sites can be enhanced.

“We also have a duty to promote responsible behaviour and water safety at our reservoirs and the survey will help to inform any decisions we make to strike the right balance between accessibility and keeping people safe.”

Ms Reid added: “The reservoirs are important both to local communities and many people farther afield.

“Working with our partners and local organisations, we want to ensure that the future of these sites is secure, sustainable and, above all, safe.

“The survey only takes a few minutes and we would urge as many people as possible to complete it before the deadline of Friday, November 26.

“It will give us the vital knowledge we need to make these sites the best they can be for visitors while meeting operational needs and historical conservation requirements within budget.”

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) is just one of Scottish Water’s key partners and manages the land around Carron Valley Reservoir.

Andrew Clark, the organisation’s regional visitor services manager, said: “We are committed to working in partnership with Scottish Water at Carron Valley and are keen to hear what visitors think about the site and priorities for future improvements.”

The survey can be completed online by visiting www.scottishwater.co.uk/carronvalleyreservoir.

Paper copies can also be requested by emailing [email protected] or calling 0800 0778 778.

