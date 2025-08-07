Company's plan for solar power at Bo'ness sewage works hits the fan

The national water provider for Scotland had been looking to install solar panels in order to collect and store electricity.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Water lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council on May 15, which was subsequently validated on May 19, looking for permission to install a “solar PV array” at the Kinneil Kerse sewage purification works, in Grangemouth Road, Bo’ness.

However, Scottish Water withdrew the application on Wednesday, August 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the online planning documents, the proposed PV installation works, if they receive planning permission, will commence on site in September or October and will last for an “expected duration” of three to four 4 months.

Scottish Water had lodged plans to install solar panels in Bo'ness sewage works (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The documents stated: “In line with the Scottish Government’s ambitions to move towards a Low Carbon Economy, Scottish Water is currently undertaking a review of all assets to identify those that can accommodate renewable energy technologies.

"Kinneil Kerse Wastewater Treatment Works (WwTW) has been identified as a good site to host solar photo-voltaic (PV) installation.”

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.