Company hopes new plan for solar power at Bo'ness sewage works does not bog down

Scottish Water lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Wednesday, October 15, seeking permission to install a solar PV array and associated works at the sewage purifications works, in Grangemouth Road, Bo’ness.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Water lodged a similar planning application on May 15 but withdrew that proposal on August 6.

According to the online planning documents, the proposed PV installation works, if they receive planning permission, will have an “expected duration” of three to four 4 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Water had lodged plans to install solar panels in Bo'ness sewage works (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Scottish Water has lodged new plans to install solar panels in Bo'ness sewage works (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The documents stated: “In line with the Scottish Government’s ambitions to move towards a Low Carbon Economy, Scottish Water is currently undertaking a review of all assets to identify those that can accommodate renewable energy technologies.

"Kinneil Kerse Wastewater Treatment Works (WwTW) has been identified as a good site to host solar photo-voltaic (PV) installation.”

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.