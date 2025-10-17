Company hopes new plan for solar power at Bo'ness sewage works does not bog down

By James Trimble
Published 17th Oct 2025, 13:39 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2025, 13:42 BST
Scottish Water lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Wednesday, October 15, seeking permission to install a solar PV array and associated works at the sewage purifications works, in Grangemouth Road, Bo’ness.

Scottish Water lodged a similar planning application on May 15 but withdrew that proposal on August 6.

According to the online planning documents, the proposed PV installation works, if they receive planning permission, will have an “expected duration” of three to four 4 months.

Scottish Water had lodged plans to install solar panels in Bo'ness sewage works (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Scottish Water has lodged new plans to install solar panels in Bo'ness sewage works (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
Scottish Water has lodged new plans to install solar panels in Bo'ness sewage works (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The documents stated: “In line with the Scottish Government’s ambitions to move towards a Low Carbon Economy, Scottish Water is currently undertaking a review of all assets to identify those that can accommodate renewable energy technologies.

"Kinneil Kerse Wastewater Treatment Works (WwTW) has been identified as a good site to host solar photo-voltaic (PV) installation.”

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.

