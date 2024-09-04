Commit to frogs: Falkirk group hears why amphibian life must live long and prosper

The Falkirk branch of the Scottish Wildlife Trust will begin its autumn schedule of meetings by looking at frogs and other amphibians.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place in Trinity Church, Manse Place, Falkirk on Tuesday, September 17, the meeting features Louise Smith, development officer for Froglife, explaining what conditions amphibians and reptiles need to thrive.

Louise knows better than anyone these often overlooked animals support many species in the food chain, so a healthy population is essential.

The meeting starts at 7.30pm and is open to everyone to attend.