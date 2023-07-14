News you can trust since 1845
Climate Camp: Organisers apologise for lack of disabled access at Bo'ness site

Climate Camp Scotland have had to apologise to wheelchair users for the lack of access to their site in Kinneil Estate.
By James Trimble
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 12:04 BST

A spokesperson for the camp said: “We're very sorry to announce that we have not been able to install a wheelchair track way as planned across the climate camp site. Provision of the track way had been announced previously, so this news will obviously be very disappointing to anyone intending to join who was relying on this for mobility.“A 100 metre mesh path runs from the car park to the lower part of the site ending at our step-free compost toilet, which is now open. The online camp guide has been updated.”

Police Scotland has increased its presence in and around Grangemouth’s petrochemical sector since the camp – which closes on Monday, July 17 – was set up on Wednesday.

Ineos Grangemouth urged people at the camp to “be respectful to the town and those around them whilst enjoying a peaceful event”.

