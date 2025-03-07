Keep Scotland Beautiful is inviting readers to join a Q&A session to hear about its Climate and Nature Friendly Communities Network.

The online event takes place on March 11 at 7pm and will provide an opportunity for people interested in finding out more about the network to hear how groups across Scotland support each other and benefit from being connected to those with the same ambitions.

Volunteer mentors who visit network members throughout the year and provide advice and inspiration will also be online.

Currently 250 community groups are registered as part of the Climate and Nature Friendly Communities Network, all working to make their local area a better place.

Keep Scotland Beautiful is inviting groups interested in getting involved to join one of its two initiatives – Beautiful Scotland or It’s Your Neighbourhood.

All members of the network benefit from access to free support and resources, while groups who register for It's Your Neighbourhood receive mentoring for their ongoing greening and growing efforts throughout the year.

Beautiful Scotland has an additional competitive layer, with an annual awards ceremony and the opportunity for the top groups to go forward to the national RHS Britain in Bloom UK Finals.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Keep Scotland Beautiful as a Scottish registered charity, so it is encouraging groups to weave a symbolic silver thread through planting projects, events and activities.

Juliette Camburn, KSB community initiatives senior officer, said: “We’re passionate about supporting communities across Scotland to realise their true potential and are actively seeking sponsorship to grow our offer.

“Being part of something bigger, knowing that there are others facing similar challenges and who can offer advice and support is one reason groups rejoin the network every year.

“We already have such a vast and varied network of groups but we’d love to welcome more communities and grow the network.”

To book a place on the online seminar, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/climate-and-nature-friendly-communities-network-support-and-resources-tickets-1247223181109.