Catch of the day: Look what Scottish Canals fished out of the water at Falkirk's Kelpies

Eagle-eyed passers-by caught sight of crane yanking something out of the water near the world famous Kelpies this week.

The stretch of water, part of the historic Forth and Clyde Canal, now has one less rusting hulk lying at bottom of the muddy depths thanks to Scottish Canals and its partners.

A spokesperson for Scottish Canals said: “Scottish Canals, along with our framework contractor, successfully carried out the removal of a sunken vessel from the Forth and Clyde Canal on Tuesday, August 26.

"The removal was carried out as part of continued efforts to make our waterways vibrant and free from abandoned and unsuitable crafts.”

The remnants of the vessel were removed from the canal at the Kelpies earlier this week (Picture: William Kane)

In January last year there was concern at the Kelpies after two boats sunk near the tourist attraction.

At that time Scottish Canals stated the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) had been alerted and were monitoring the situation after people visiting the area noticed oil and diesel pollution in the water which was flowing into the nearby River Carron.

