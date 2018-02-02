Call for developer to clear up Larbert site for residents

Residents living in the new Larbert House estate are seeking answers from the developer.

Residents living in the new Larbert House estate are seeking answers from the developer.

The development, which has involved the restoration of the mansion house and a former stable block as well as the building of new houses in the grounds, has been underway for over three years, but those living there say it is still a long way from being finished.

The work is behind schedule and as a result residents say they are being forced to live in a debris strewn, messy, derelict development.

They say they have been living with the eyesore site for a while already, and fear it may be still some time before developers All Saints Construction complete the work.

One resident said: “We have no street signs, no pavements, no roads complete, and the site is debris strewn and derelict. The roads are a mess, constantly covered in mud.

“To think that it’s going to look like a tip for longer is horrifying.”

While another added: “We hoped work would have been finished by now and the site cleared up.”

A spokesman for All Saints Living said they are sorry residents felt the need to contact the media about the development and advised they are always available to discuss their concerns.

He said: “We are always available to discuss their concerns and assure them of our intention to complete a sensitive conversion of a listed country house and create fine homes of the highest standard within the grounds.

“There have been some regrettable but unavoidable delays during the project but we kept buyers fully informed and apologised for any inconvenience. As there are still further homes to build – with work beginning in March – the final polish for this project has yet to be applied but we are confident it will be an attractive and desirable place to live.

“Our plan is to complete the development as soon as possible, although this depends on a number of factors, but as a responsible company, we will endeavour to minimise the inevitable disruption construction creates for those already living there.

“We will also re-examine the way we work on site to see if we can further improve the aesthetic appearance”