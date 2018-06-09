California village looking great after school litter pick

A whole-school litter pick around the village of California on May 23 was supported by parents and other members of the community and all agreed that their efforts had made a huge difference to the amenity of the village. Mrs Hazel Cunningham, principal teacher at the village school, said that the pupils had been quite surprised bythe amount of litter that they had found. Everyone from the tiny tots in the nursery class right up to Primary 7 got stuck in to their task once the scheme, though up by the school’s eco-committee, got off the ground. The nursey pupils set to with a will around the school playground whilst the older children targetted a village building site and the local park.

Mrs Cunningham said: ‘‘Everyone was surprised at just how much litter there was. There were lots of bin bags full of rubbish at the end of the day. The pupils would like to thank everyone who helped out including Falkirk Council for the loan of litter pickers and other materials and members of the community for their support. The eco-committee is now thinking to make this an annual event. There were lots of positive comments afterwards.’’