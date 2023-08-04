News you can trust since 1845
Burgh Beautiful's next summer litter pick

Burgh Beautiful has organised three litter picks this summer, with the next one being held this Saturday, meeting at 10am outside Tesco at the Regent Centre.
By Julie Currie
Published 4th Aug 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read

A total of 29 bags as well as a scooter, bucket and traffic cone was collected from the other two picks, which were held by the lochside and the Xcite centre.

The equipment was also loaned to the Linlithgow Young Peoples Project, with volunteers from the youth group collecting 13 bags of litter from around the Bridgend area on July 5.

Burgh Beautiful volunteers are now inviting everyone in the town to join them in their final summer pick where all equipment will be provided. However, please bring your own gloves!

