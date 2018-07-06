Bonnybridge gardens prove a force for good

Locals in Bonnybridge have been treated to not one, but two, beautiful residential gardens.

And people will be able to get an even better look at one of them on Sunday, July 15.

Grethe is very proud of her rose and lily garden and planted everything herself

That’s when Tom Williamson (62) is opening his garden at 43 Thornton Avenue to raise money for Support Adoption for Pets, a rehoming charity founded by Pets at Home.

While impressive from the front, the garden runs right through to the back of the house, with over 400 plants in total.

He said: “The reason I bought this house here was because of the garden. I thought there was quite a lot of potential.

“When I moved in there was nothing. There wasn’t even any of the trees, it was just gravel, some grass patches and a fish pond.

“It’s taken 31 years to slowly change things, and it was hard work but it’s paid off now.”

The garden will open from 12pm to 4.30pm with entry by donation. Plants donated by Beeches Cottage Nursery will also be for sale, as well as a few of Tom’s. Refreshments will be available and children must be accompanied by adults.

Just a couple of streets away, another Bonnybridge resident has found a sanctuary in her garden after being restricted to the house.

Grethe Martin (53), originally from Norway, has created a colourful rose and lily garden on Barleyhill, from seeds from around the world.

Grethe was the victim of an attack at Stirling bus station and suffers from PTSD.

She said: “It went downhill for me because I’ve always been a people person but I just had to lock myself in the house. Together with my arthritis, it’s difficult.

“It took me over two years before I could even get out of the house.

“My garden gives me everything because there I can work on my flowers from scratch – it’s my pride and joy.”