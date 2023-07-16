Arrests after climate activists stage day of resistance at Ineos in Grangemouth - with four on roof of power plant

News you can trust since 1845
Police arrested five people after environmental activists staged a protest at the Ineos oil refinery in Grangemouth.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 16th Jul 2023, 12:29 BST- 3 min read
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 12:44 BST

Despite a large police presence in the area, four people managed to enter the site and climb onto the roof of the company’s gas power station on Saturday afternoon before unfurling a banner stating “Climate Justice for Grangemouth”.

Earlier in the day, around 200 people marched to the fence of the Ineos plant from a climate camp which has been set up since Wednesday at Kinneil Estate, about one mile from the site.

Although police said they engaged with the group who climbed onto the roof and they were safely removed, with no arrests made, five people were arrested during the day in connection with alleged offences including breach of the peace.

Four protestors gained access to the roof of the Ineos gas power plant on Saturday afternoon. Pic: Michael GillenFour protestors gained access to the roof of the Ineos gas power plant on Saturday afternoon. Pic: Michael Gillen
Four protestors gained access to the roof of the Ineos gas power plant on Saturday afternoon. Pic: Michael Gillen
Climate Camp Scotland activists said their five-day event, due to end tomorrow (Monday) is Scotland’s biggest protest encampment in a decade.

Ineos said it operates a “safe sustainable business” and meets its climate responsibilities.

Jessica Gaitan Johannesson, of Climate Camp Scotland, said: “We’re here because while Ineos makes hundreds of millions in profit each year, the people of Grangemouth pay the price with their health; workers pay with their job security; and all of us with the collapse of our climate.

“We can build truly sustainable communities, but we must be led by those whose lives are most at risk, locally and globally. We do not accept sky high bills, polluted air and a collapsing climate.

The day of resistance outside Ineos had been organised by Climate Camp Scotland. Pic: Michael GillenThe day of resistance outside Ineos had been organised by Climate Camp Scotland. Pic: Michael Gillen
The day of resistance outside Ineos had been organised by Climate Camp Scotland. Pic: Michael Gillen

“This energy system is failing us, but Scotland and Grangemouth can transition to sustainable industry and greater equality. We’re here to drive that change together.”

There has been a large police presence in the area, both in Grangemouth and Bo’ness since Wednesday.

In a statement last night, Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said: “This afternoon, a small group of protesters climbed onto the roof at Ineos. Officers engaged with the group and they were later safely removed. No arrests were made and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“In total, following the protest in Grangemouth, five people were arrested for offences under Section 12 Public Order Act, Breach of the Peace and section 13 Criminal Procedure (Scotland) Act 1995.

Protesters outside the Ineos plant on Saturday. Pic: Michael GillenProtesters outside the Ineos plant on Saturday. Pic: Michael Gillen
Protesters outside the Ineos plant on Saturday. Pic: Michael Gillen

“Decisions about how to police protests require us to balance complex and often competing rights and issues. We have a legal duty to protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or counter-protest.

“Our priority is public safety and we worked closely with partners ahead of the planned event to ensure a comprehensive policing plan was in place to maintain people’s safety, enable peaceful protest and minimise disruption.”

Climate activists claim that combined emissions from the Ineos gas power station and the oil refinery it powers make it Scotland’s most polluting site, creating 2.4 million tonnes of annual emissions according to figures it analysed from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

In a statement earlier in the week, Ineos said: “Ineos is one of the last remaining large-scale manufacturing companies in Scotland. We provide many of the basic raw materials that are essential to many of the products that we all use on a daily basis, from mobile phones, to water and gas pipes, to medical products, cars, buses and trains, tents, waterproofs and training shoes. Even wind turbines and solar cells need the products made here by thousands of skilled workers.

There was a large police presence around the Grangemouth plant. Pic: Michael GillenThere was a large police presence around the Grangemouth plant. Pic: Michael Gillen
There was a large police presence around the Grangemouth plant. Pic: Michael Gillen

“We are committed to delivering these products safely and maintaining thousands of direct and indirect jobs, while working towards being a net-zero manufacturer by 2045. And we are making good progress, significantly reducing the emissions from our operations.

“Since buying the Grangemouth site, Ineos has already reduced emissions by nearly 40 per cent. Our next step, to use hydrogen and carbon capture via the Acorn project, will make our reduction greater than 65 per cent. Our road map beyond this will reduce this further to net zero by 2045.”

