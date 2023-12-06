Grangemouth residents will be hearing bells long before Santa jingles into town as the Community Warning System is scheduled to sound later today.

The siren will be heard when an official test of the system takes place at 2.30pm.

Derek Brown, major incident control committee (MICC) chairman, said: “As part of our commitment to public safety we require to conduct maintenance work and testing

of the Community Warning System to ensure it is in full working order.