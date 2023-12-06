News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

And the bells were ringing out ... Warning siren to sound in Grangemouth this afternoon

Grangemouth residents will be hearing bells long before Santa jingles into town as the Community Warning System is scheduled to sound later today.
By James Trimble
Published 6th Dec 2023, 10:33 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 10:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The siren will be heard when an official test of the system takes place at 2.30pm.

Derek Brown, major incident control committee (MICC) chairman, said: “As part of our commitment to public safety we require to conduct maintenance work and testing

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

of the Community Warning System to ensure it is in full working order.

"The Community Warning System plays an important part in alerting the public in the unlikely event of a Major Incident at any one of the partner companies in Grangemouth.”

Related topics:Grangemouth