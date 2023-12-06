And the bells were ringing out ... Warning siren to sound in Grangemouth this afternoon
Grangemouth residents will be hearing bells long before Santa jingles into town as the Community Warning System is scheduled to sound later today.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The siren will be heard when an official test of the system takes place at 2.30pm.
Derek Brown, major incident control committee (MICC) chairman, said: “As part of our commitment to public safety we require to conduct maintenance work and testing
of the Community Warning System to ensure it is in full working order.
"The Community Warning System plays an important part in alerting the public in the unlikely event of a Major Incident at any one of the partner companies in Grangemouth.”