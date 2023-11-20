And the bells were ringing out ... Warning siren to sound in Grangemouth in run up to Christmas
The siren will be heard on various occasions from Monday, November 27 to Friday, December 1 due to maintenance work being carried out, while an official test of the system is due to take place at 2.30pm on Wednesday, December 6.
Derek Brown, major incident control committee (MICC) chairman, said: “As part of our commitment to public safety we require to conduct maintenance work and testing
of the Community Warning System to ensure it is in full working order.
"The Community Warning System plays an important part in alerting the public in the unlikely event of a Major Incident at any one of the partner companies in Grangemouth.
"Within the MICC, we consider the safety of the public to be paramount.”