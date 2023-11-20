News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

And the bells were ringing out ... Warning siren to sound in Grangemouth in run up to Christmas

Grangemouth residents will be hearing bells long before Santa jingles into town as the Community Warning System is scheduled to sound a number of times in the coming weeks.
By James Trimble
Published 20th Nov 2023, 09:38 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 09:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The siren will be heard on various occasions from Monday, November 27 to Friday, December 1 due to maintenance work being carried out, while an official test of the system is due to take place at 2.30pm on Wednesday, December 6.

Derek Brown, major incident control committee (MICC) chairman, said: “As part of our commitment to public safety we require to conduct maintenance work and testing

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

of the Community Warning System to ensure it is in full working order.

Most Popular
The alarms will sound from next week as maintenance is carried out (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The alarms will sound from next week as maintenance is carried out (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The alarms will sound from next week as maintenance is carried out (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The Community Warning System plays an important part in alerting the public in the unlikely event of a Major Incident at any one of the partner companies in Grangemouth.

"Within the MICC, we consider the safety of the public to be paramount.”

Related topics:Grangemouth